TN leads country in organ donation: CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that so fat 8,163 organs have been received from 1,382 donors under the TRANSTAN.

In a statement released to mark World Organ Donation day, he said Tamilnadu stands first in organ donation for the fifth consecutive year and has recieved the Central government’s award.

“A maximum of Rs 25 lakh is given under the Chief Minister’s comprehensive health scheme for organ transplantation. Several awareness programmes are conducted to create awareness about organ donation. As many as 12,000 participants took part in a marathon held to create awareness about organ donation. The marathon entered the Asian Book of Records,” he said.

He also said that the State also collected ten years of data of the patients who underwent organ transplant to track their well being.

The pecentage of organs used in transplation after a person is brain dead is higher in Tamilnadu when compared to the world data.

“The life of eight persons can be saved if the organs of a brain dead person is donated. People should understand this and come forward to donate organs,” he added.