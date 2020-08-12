TN reports 5,871 new Covid cases and 119 deaths

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 5,871 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the total number of coronavirus infections in the State has reached 3,14,520, said the daily bulletin released by the Health department this evening.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 993 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the metropolis to 1,12,059. As far as its neighbouring districts are concerned, 439 cases were reported in Chengalpattu in the last 24 hours, 371 in Kancheepuram and 407 in Thiruvallur.

Tamilnadu today witnessed 119 deaths of Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of persons who lost their lives to the pandemic to 5,278. As many as 69,697 persons were tested today alone, while 33,10,036 persons have been tested so far.

On the positive side, 5,633 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovery. With this, the total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu stands at 2,56,313. Hence, the number of active cases is 52,929, according to the bulletin.