1 lakh cops for I-Day security in TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu is gearing up for Independence Day celebrations with all health and safety precautions this time in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

While nearly one lakh police personnel will be deployed across the State for security, around 15,000 of them have been deployed in Chennai alone following an intel alert.

Five-tier security is given for the Secretariat where Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy will be giving the speech and hoist the national flag on 15 August.

For the past few days, practise sessions have been taking place with police personnel taking part in the parade. The marchers are using face gear, masks and gloves and are ensuring a distance of one meter between them as advised by a medical team.

Officials are reportedly going for a more safe celebration than looking at the aesthetics.

Security arrangements have been stepped up at some places in the city.

As per instruction of City Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner, R Dinakar will be in charge of law and order in North, while Additional Commissioner, A Arun will be supervising the southern part of the city. Additional Commissioner for Traffic, N Kannan will be in charge of ensuring traffic ways are not disrupted.

Railway stations, city airport, bus stations, Guindy Children’s park, places of worship and vital installations in the city are under high police security.