3,501 mobile ration shops to be opened in TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu government today released a government order for opening 3,501 mobile Amma ration shops.

The announcement about the mobile fair price shops at a cost of Rs 9.96 crore was made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly and the G.O. for that has been released now.

The order said that 5,36,437 ration card holders will be benefitted by this. “Collectors’ permission should be sought about the time and place of the mobile ration shops. They can be operated in government buildings, local body building, places where people gather in large numbers,” it said.

It also said that the measures taken to set up the mobile ration shops should be submitted before 20 August. More numbers of mobile ration shops will be set up in Karur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Krishnagiri and Thiruvannamalai districts.