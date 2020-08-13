Ambattur, Manali see increase in Covid-19 cases

Chennai: Even as the overall number of Covid-19 cases has dipped in Chennai, places such as Ambattur and Manali are witnessing a spike.

In the past few months, neighbourhoods such as Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Teynampet and Kodambakkam have led with high numbers of Coronavirus cases. Now, Ambattur, which is hardly on the list of dangerous places, has 1,475 active cases.

Manali which has single or double digit number of positive cases, now has 102 persons testing positive. A total of 1,12,059 cases of coronavirus has been recorded by the Health department since March, out of which 98,738 have recovered. Currently, the active cases stand at 10,953.

The death rate is 2.12 per cent with 2,370 lives being claimed by the virus. As part of rapid testing, on 12 August, as many as 12,449 persons were tested for Coronavirus.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 59.06 per cent of the patients are male and 40.94 per cent are female. Around 19.22 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 30-39 years of age.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have Covid-19.

According to the data, Anna Nagar, a containment zone, has 1,151 persons contracting the virus. Kodambakkam, which at one point of the lockdown was highly dangerous, has brought the spread under control. Now the active cases stand at 1,303. At least 1,048 persons have tested positive in Adyar.

In Kodambakkam, as many as 11,432 persons have recovered and in Anna Nagar, 11,336 have recovered. Teynampet has the highest number of deaths related to Covid-19- 351.