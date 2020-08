Chennai: Tamilnadu Agriculture Minister Doraikannu today said that a probe will be launched to find out if there is any malpractice is implementing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi sceme in the State.

He further said that severe action will be taken if any discrepancies is found.

He made the statement after several complaints were raised that there was malpractice in implementing the scheme in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.