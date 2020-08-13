Students, elders need not attend I-Day celebrations: TN govt

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today said children, students and senior citizens need not attend Independence Day celebrations this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also said public need not attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Secretariat in Chennai, where Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would hoist the National Flag. They can see the event on TV channels, said the government.

Unlike previous years, the celebrations are devoid of many unique features. This year, as freedom fighters cannot take part in the function. The police have decided to visit them in their houses and honour them. Similarly, sweets will be sent to the houses of many differently abled children which is also a yearly routine.

As part of security arrangements, the airport had issued a press release asking passengers flying out of Chennai Airport to reach the airport in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

The heightened security measures will be in place till 31 August midnight at the airport premises. Bomb squad and a metal detecting squad are deployed inside and outside the Airport premises to ensure safety.