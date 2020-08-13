TN reports 5,835 Covid-19 cases, 119 deaths

Chennai: Continuing with the recent trend, Tamilnadu today reported 5,835 new Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths due to the pandemic.

While the total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus so far has touched 3,20,355, the total number of fatalities in the State stands at 5,397.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 989 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the total number of infections in the metropolis has touched 1,13,058. As far as its neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today reported 453 new cases, Kancheepuram 243 infections and Thiruvallur 390 cases.

On the positive side, 5,146 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovering from Covid-19. The total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu now stands at 2,61,459.

According to the daily bulletin released by the Tamilnadu Health department, number of active cases on date is 53,499. As many as 67,275 samples were tested by RT-PCR today, while the total number of RT-PCR tests stands at 34,99,300.