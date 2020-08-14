Actress files police complaint against Meera Mithun

Chennai: Actress Shalu Shammu today filed a complaint with the Greater Chennai police against actress and former ‘Bigg Boss’ participant Meera Mithun.

In her complaint, Shalu has alleged that she was being issued death threats by people who were instigated by Meera.

Meera Mithun has been in the news lately for her explosive and offensive statements against popular celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth, Vijay, Trisha, Suriya, Jyothika and Vijay’s wife Sangeetha.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’s representatives from Pattukottai recently met the Deputy Superintendent of Police and filed a complaint against Meera Mithun for damaging the reputation of the actor.

It was said that Suriya fans were also quite disappointed with Meera Mithun and they were also planning to take legal action against her.