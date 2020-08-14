Covid-19: TN reports 5,890 new cases, Chennai crosses 1,000 again

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 5,890 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the State to 3,26,245, according to the Health department’s daily bulletin released this evening.

Out of the 5,890 new cases in the last 24 hours in Tamilnadu, 1187 were from the capital city of Chennai. After reporting less than1000 daily cases for the past some days, the metropolis’ count crossed 1,100 today.

Wit this, the total number of infections in Chennai so far has reached 1,14,260. As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, the bulletin said Chengalpattu has reported 437 new cases today, Kancheepuram posted 315 infections and Thiruvallur 495.

The State today witnessed 117 deaths due to Covid-19. The total number of fatalities in Tamilnadu because of the pandemic so far is 5,514. On the positive side, as many as 5,556 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,67,015. As a result, the active cases now stands at 53,716.