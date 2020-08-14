e-pass will be given to all: CM

Chennai: With growing demand for relaxations in e-pass proceedure, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that the passes will be granted to anyone who applies with Aadhaar card number or ration card along with contact number.

A release said that the decision has been taken considering the plight of the public.

‘People should make use of the service only when it is absolutely necessary. People should also follow social distancing norms and cooperate with the government in the fight agsint corona,’ the release added.