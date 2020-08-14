I-Day awards announced for Tamilnadu cops

Chennai: As part of the Independence Day celebrations tomorrow, 15 police officers have been chosen to be honoured with special awards for their work.

Chief Minister of Tamilnadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami will be presenting the awards to the officers.

A press release said, the awards are a token of recognition of the outstanding work done and the strong commitment to selfless public service.

The recipients of the awards are Additional DGP, Technical Services, S Davidson Devasirvatham. He was earlier Commissioner of Police of Madurai city.

Others are, Inspector General of Police (CB–CID), K Shankar, Superintendent of Police of Salem, S Deepa Ganiger, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Thirunelveli, S Saravanan and Head Constable, P Jaganathan who serves in the Job Racket Team, Central Crime Branch, Chennai Police.

The press release said that in recognition of the excellent work performed in criminal investigation and to applaud commitment and dedication to work, ten officers are chosen for awards.

Deputy Commissioner, CCB, City Police, G Nagajothi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Q Branch CID, Chennai, R Kumaresan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, North Range (Crime), Salem, T Saravanan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Katpadi Sub-Division, Vellore, S K Durai Pandian, Inspector of Police, Organised Crime Unit, CB-CID, Trichy, E Elangovan Jennings, Inspector of Police, City Crime Records, Trichy, P S Chitra, Inspector of Police, District Crime Record Bureau, Sivagangai, K Neeladevi, Inspector of police, Arakkonam Railway Police Station, Chennai Railway Police, S Patchaiammal, Inspector of Police, Crime Branch CID, Thirunelveli, P Ulaga Rani, Inspector of Police, Intellectual Property Rights, Enforcement Cell, Thirunelveli, P Vijayalakshmi have been selected for the awards.

All awardees will be given a medal weighing eight grams and cash prize of Rs 25,000.