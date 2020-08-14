India gets ready for I-Day with safety & security measures

New Delhi: Multilayered security arrangements and mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Deli and other parts of the country this year.

A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

Modi will touch upon a series of achievements of the government in his Independence Day speech, including the management of the covid-19 pandemic, measures to boost domestic manufacturing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, steps to revive the economy with a focus on migrant workers and the new National Education Policy 2020, said four government officials, requesting anonymity.

This will be Modi’ first Independence Day address after the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was high up in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election manifesto for nearly three decades.

Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round the clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms.

‘The Prime Minister is expected to talk about universal social security, and highlight the Centre’s effort to provide jobs to migrant workers by merging a set of programmes. He may also stress the skill-mapping exercise undertaken by the Centre to match workers with firms looking for skilled labourers,’ reports said, quoting officials.