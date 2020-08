Noted playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has suffered a setback as his health condition deteriorated today.

According to a statement from MGM Healthcare where he is undergoing treatment for over a week, he is currently on life support and his condition is critical.

Soon after he had tested positive, SPB, in a video released in social media from the hospital, said he had mild symptoms of

fever and his swab samples sent for laboratory tests, returned

positive.