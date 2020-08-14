Supreme Court holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today held senior advocate PrashantBhushan guilty of contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would hear on 20 August the arguments on quantum of sentence to be awarded to Bhushan in the matter.

The court, however, acquitted the other accused Twitter India in the case. The bench noted that as soon as the Supreme Court objected to Prashant Bhushan’s tweet, Twitter India had removed them, hence the intention of Twitter India would not be considered against the court.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the separate tweets made against Chief Justice SA Bobde and the Supreme Court, by Prashant Bhushan, the apex court had initiated contempt action against Bhushan and Twitter India.