TN CM unveils Amma Covid-19 scheme

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today launched the Amma Covid-19 scheme to monitor those who are in home quarantine.

According to the scheme, if a person pays Rs 2,500, s/he will be provided with pulse oxymeter, 14 face masks, sanitiser, digital thermometer and immunity booster tablets.

Palaniswami also launched 30 mobile vehicles with LED screens on behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation to create awareness against coronavirus.

He also inaugurated a scheme in which awareness pamphlets about coronavirus, dengue and rainwater harvesting will be distributed to 30 lakh households in Chennai in three phases.

A press release said that Palaniswami launched an automated voice call through which he will congratulate the one lakh people who have recovered from coronavirus.

“The colour lights that are fixed at Napier bridge and Dr Radhakrishnan Salai were also inaugurated,” the release said.

Apart from this, Palaniswami gave appointment orders to 505 surveyors and 20 Junior Assistants in Revenue Department who were selected by the TNPSC.

Palaniswami also inaugurated the kidney special treatment centre built at the Pudhukottai government hospital at a cost of Rs 24.40 crore.

He also inaugurated several medical buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 4.68 crore via video conferencing.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for administrative building, library, men’s and women’s hostel to be constructed at a cost of Rs 80.98 crore.

Palaniswami also ianugurated the maize value addition centre built at Mangalur in Cuddalore district at a cost of Rs 3.78 crore.