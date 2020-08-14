TN Governor tests negative, recovers from coronavirus

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested negative for Covid-19 today and recovered from the infection.

A bullet in issued by Kauvery hospital said his grit and determination has helped in his speedy recovery and he continues to remain active. “We wish him the best of health”, it said.

Purohit tested positive for coronavirus on 2 August after 87 members of Raj Bhavan had tested positive earlier. Purohit was on seven days of isolation from 29 July on the advise by the doctors after 87 members of Raj

Bhavan had tested positive for Covid-19.

Raj Bhavan had on 29 Julysaid as a precautionary measure after 84 staff members tested positive, samples of 38 persons of Raj Bhavan were tested for Covid-19, of which 35 found to be negative and only three persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 87.

It may be recalled that on 23 July a total of 84 staff members, including security personnel and fire service staff at Raj Bhavan have tested positive.

As a few persons staying inside Raj Bhavan showed symptoms, testing was done on 147 persons out of which 84 people, including security personnel and fire service staff, had tested positive and were quarantined.