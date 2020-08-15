Befitting replies given to those challenging India’s sovereignty: Modi

New Delhi: In a subtle message to Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Indian soldiers have given befitting reply to those who challenged the country’s sovereignty ‘from LoC to LAC’.

In his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, he said the country is fighting terrorism as well as expansionism with determination.

Asserting that the respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme and that the world has seen in Ladakh what India’s brave jawans can do to maintain this resolve, Modi said, “I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort.”

“From LoC to LAC, anyone who casts an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the armed forces of the country have responded in the language they understand,” Modi said, adding the whole country is united in protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Modi today declared he was confident that India would win the war against Covid-19 when he addressed the nation on the occasion of Independence Day from the Red Fort in Delhi.

“Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production and it will soon reach the people,” he said.

“India will start mass production of vaccines once we get a green signal from scientists,” he said and added that health sector has taught us the biggest lesson in Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.