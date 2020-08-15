M S Dhoni makes silent exit from international cricket; Raina too retires

Chennai: Whatsapp status, Facebook walls and Tweets were filled with emotional messages as former Indian Cricket Team captain M S Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket today.

The cricketer who is known for his finishing prowess, made a silent exit from the international sports scenario with a small video along with a post on Instagram which announced his retirement.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” he posted.

The former Indian captain was seen in India’s blue jersey during the World Cup 2019 semi final against New Zealand in which he was run out.

The 39-year old has had a stellar career as an international cricketer ever since making his debut against Bangladesh in 2003. Despite a disappointing debut, Dhoni showcased his batting prowess and his wicket-keeping skills effectively to cement a permanent spot in the team within a few years.

In 2007, he was chosen as the captain of the team for the 2007 T20 World Cup and under his leadership, the young squad created history by becoming the first team to lift the T20 World Cup. Within a year, he subsequently became India’s skipper across all formats and made his mark as India’s most successful captain.

He is the only captain to lift all the three major ICC Trophies – T20 World Cup, The World Cup and the Champions Trophy – and also led India to the top of ICC Test rankings.

He also became one of India’s best wicket-keeper batsmen and is branded as a ‘finisher’ for notching up numerous victories and chasing down improbable targets countless times with his willow.

In 2014, just before the 2015 World Cup, he hung up his boots from Test cricket in an unexpected way and continued to lead India in the shorter formats. In 2017, he handed over the captaincy duties to Virat Kohli and still played a major role in the team. He last batted for India during the 2019 World Cup and his last innings was against New Zealand in the crucial semi-final. He scored a vital half-century in that game but couldn’t get India over the line.

In a career spanning 16 years, he has 350 ODIs, scoring 10,773 runs at an average of 50.6. He is the fifth Indian to surpass the 10,00 mark in ODIs. He has also played 98 T20Is and has scored 1617 runs.

Dhoni’s sudden retirement news has shook the cricketing world, especially his die-hard fans. Many have expressed their sadness and also thanked the former captain for his contributions to Indian cricket. However, he will be seen in action very soon with the yellow jersey as he is gearing up to play the upcoming Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in Chennai, along with the Indian players of the team for a short camp before taking the flight to the UAE.

Even as this news could sink in, fans were in for another shock as another Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from the international arena.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!,” Raina posted on his Instagram account.

The rapport between the two cricketers is well known as they shared not just the Indian cricket dressing room but also are part of the core Chennai Super Kings Team.

Cricketers, Celebrities and politicians joined the fans in wishing the cricketers a happy post retirement life. Though the duo have announced their retirement from Indian Cricket team they will continue to be part of the CSK.