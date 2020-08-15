Pakistan reduced to 223/9 before bad light stops play

Rose Bowl: Pakistan were reduced to a score of 223 for nine in their first-innings against England before bad light forced early stumps on the second day of the second Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Friday.

At the end of the day’s play, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah were unbeaten at the crease at their respective scores of 60 and one.

The crucial second match of the ongoing England vs Pakistan Test series was interuppted for second consecutive day due to rain.

The start of the day was delayed due to a little bit of drizzle before the play finally began at 5:00 p.m IST.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continued to stand strong at the crease to take their side to 155/5 at Lunch.

Following the break, Azam fell short of a half-century and was caught for 47 behind the wicket by Jos Buttler on a Stuart Broad delivery in the 64th over.

Subsequently, Yasir Shah (five), Shaheen Shah Afridi (0), Mohammad Abbas (2) fell cheaply before Rizwan took Pakistan past 200-run mark.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have picked up three wickets each for England so far, while Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have a wicket each in their account.

On the opening day on Thurday as well, the rain has interrupted the play and forced early stumps after Pakistan reached the score of 126 for five.