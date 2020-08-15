TN reports 5,860 new Covid-19 cases and 127 deaths

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 127 Covid-19 deaths and 5,860 new cases. With this, the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the State has reached 3,32,105, while the fatalities due the pandemic have touched 5,641.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening, Chennai reported 1179 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the metropolis so far to 11544.

As far as its neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today reported 376 new cases, Kancheepuram 184 new infections and Thiruvallur 422 in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

On the positive side, 5,236 Covid-19 patients were dishcarged from various hospitals after recovery today, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 2,72,251. While a whopping number of 71,343 RT-PCR tests were conducted today, 36,40,796 persons have been tested so far.