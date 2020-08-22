Cameron White hangs his boots

Sydney: Former Australia all-rounder Cameron White (37) has called time on his cricket career which spanned almost 20 years.

I’ve definitely finished up playing, that’s for sure, he told cricket.com.au.

I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal. To be totally honest, I’m pretty content. I think my time is definitely up. I’ve had enough from a playing point of view and I’m ready to focus on coaching, he added.

The all-rounder from Victoria played four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 T20Is for Australia and also led the side seven times in limited overs cricket.