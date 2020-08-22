Covid-19: TN records 5,980 new cases, Chennai – 1,294

Chennai: Tamilnadu today recorded 5,980 positive cases. With this, the total cases in State has increased to 3,73,410.

Chennai recorded 1,294 cases and the total cases in the city now stands at 1,24,071. Chengalpattu stood second in the list with 406 cases followed by Cuddalore with 309 cases.

A total of 80 deaths were reported as well. As many as 5,603 people were discharged today. The total death toll now stands at 6,420.

The total active cases as on today stands at 53,710. So far, 3,13,280 people have been discharged after treatment.