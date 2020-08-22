Dhanush wants to do a comedy film

Actor Dhanush is a busy bee in Kollywood with a handful of movies. His Jagamae Thanthiram with Karthik Subbaraj is completed. He has a movie tiled Karnan while movies with Vettrimaran and Karthick Naren.

The big news is that Dhanush had called Jayam Ravi’s blockbuster film Comali director Pradeep Ranganathan for discussion.

Comali featured Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Yogi Babu. The film was released on 15 August 2019. Comali follows Ravi, a coma patient who has missed 16 years of his life and struggles to adapt to the new improved world.