Fahad Faasil’s film to release in OTT

Malayalam film CU Soon starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from September 1 onwards. The film, directed by Mahesh Narayan was completely shot on mobile phone in a controlled environment during the lockdown period. CU Soon is a gripping drama that offers thrills.

The official Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video India shared a motion poster of CU Soon with photos of the lead actors. The motion poster also indicated that the trailer will release soon.

In a statement, Fahadh Faasil said, ‘Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take-Off. Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience.

Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film.’