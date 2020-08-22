Keerthy Suresh to act in Adipurush?

Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in Penguin, is likely to be paired opposite Prabhas in Adipurush. The film, which will be completely shot in 3D, will have Prabhas playing the role of Lord Rama.

The buzz in the industry is that actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to essay the character of Sita in the film. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil.

Adipurush will release in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and a few foreign languages.