Raina never played for personal glory but India’s, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid rich tribute to Suresh Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, saying the former Indian batsman never played for personal glory but for the glory of the team and the country.

Like MS Dhoni, Raina too on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, hanged his boots from international cricket via a social media post.

On 15 August, you decided to make what would surely have been one of the toughest decisions of your life. I do not want to use the word ‘retirement’ because you are way too young and energetic to ‘retire’, Prime Minister Modi said in a letter addressed to Raina.

You are padding up for the next innings of your life, after an extremely fruitful innings on the cricket field, he added in the letter he tweeted.

The 33-year-old expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister by tweeting back: When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you Narendra Modiji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!

Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is in an international career spanning 13 years.

You have lived and breathed cricket. Your interest in the sport began early in life, in the by-lanes of Muradnagar and subsequently found feet in the playgrounds of Lucknow, said Prime Minister Modi.

There on, what an eventful journey it has been, culminating in the most important honour of representing India – a country you love deeply – in all three forms of the game.

Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler who the captain could turn to when the situation demanded. Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring.

Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved by your alertness on the field, he added.

Raina first made his international debut at the age of 18 and also led India in ODIs and T2OIs when he turned 23.