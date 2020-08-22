Second single Nenjame from Doctor goes viral

The second single from Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor was released on Thursday. Titled, Nenjame, the song has been sung and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song’s black and white music video was released. The song has lyrics by Mohanrajan.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor is presented by KJR Studios and produced by Sivakarthikeyan. The film has Priyanka Mohan playing the female lead. Yogi Babu, Vinay play important roles in the film. Sivakarthikeyan is also part of Ravikumar’s Ayalaan. The film has Rakul Preet, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran playing important roles.