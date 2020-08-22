Soorarai Pottru will have its digital premiere 30 Oct

Chennai: Suriya’s much-anticipated film Soorarai Pottru, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from October 30.

The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, was supposed to hit the screens in April. However, due to the lockdown imposed by the government, the film could not see the light of the day.

The latest development is that Soorarai Pottru will have its digital premiere on October 30.

The streaming rights of Soorarai Pottru have been secured by Amazon Prime for a whopping amount.

The official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video announced the news on Ganesh Chaturthi. The post read, ‘Fasten your seat belts everyone, #SooraraiPottruOnPrime premiering October 30! (sic).’