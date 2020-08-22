Splendid century by Crawley

Manchester: Crawley smashed a maiden Test century, while Jos Buttler pulled back a half-century as England reached the score of 332 for four in their first-innings against Pakistan at stumps on the opening day of the third match at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Friday.

At the end of the opening day’s play, Crawley and Jos Buttler were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 171 and 87.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-deciding third and final clash.

The hosts lost the opener Rory Burns cheaply for six runs after being caught off a Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery by Shan Masoon at third slip in the fifth over.

Burns’ opening partner Dom Sibley then joined forces with Crawley and the duo stitched a crucial stand of 61 runs for the second wicket before the former was caught leg before wicket by Yasir Shah for 22.

Subsequently, skipper Joe Root notched up 51-ball 29 and Ollie Pope managed just three runs.

Crawley then smashed his maiden Test century off 171 balls, while wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler pulled back a half-century to put England in the driver’s seat at the end of the day’s play.

Crawley and Buttler also shared a huge partnership of 205 runs for the fifth wicket.

England are currently leading the ongoing series by 1-0 after winning the opening Test against Pakistan by three wickets in Manchester. The second Test between the two sides ended in a draw after only two innings were possible across five days due to rain and bad weather.