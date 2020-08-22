Taapsee Pannu to shoot from November

Taapsee Pannu will start shooting for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket, in November this year. The sports drama will be directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Taapsee took to social media to share the news that the film will go on floors in November.

In a tweet, she wrote, Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP (sic).

Rashmi Rocket tells the story of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi. Since she is a fast runner, her fellow villagers give her the nickname ‘Rocket’. Taapsee’s character in the film is shown to be from Kutch in Gujarat. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli will play the role of Taapsee’s on-screen husband in the film.

The film’s first motion poster was unveiled last year in August.