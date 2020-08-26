Covid-19: 2,623 persons die in Chennai

Chennai: With lockdown relaxations, the Covid-19 numbers are not relenting.

This morning, the active cases in Chennai are at 13,371 and are at 10 per cent.

The number of recovered cases is 1,11,955 and the recovery rate is at 87 per cent.

The death rate is 2.05 per cent with 2,623 persons succumbing to the viral infection.

As part of rapid testing, on 25 August, as many as 12,103 persons were tested for Coronavirus.

In Chennai, a total of 1,27,949 Coronavirus cases were recorded.

The Chennai Corporation today gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have Covid-19,

According to the data, Kodambakkam has the highest number of cases with nearly 1,548 persons testing positive, Anna Nagar, a containment zone has 1,547 persons contracting the virus, Ambattur has 1,197 persons testing positive.

At least 1,258 persons in Adyar have the virus and 1,098 persons in Valsaravakkam have tested positive. Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar has 1,042 cases of Covid-19.

The least number of active cases is in Manali with 161 testing positive.

In Kodambakkam, as many as 12,873 persons have recovered and the most number of lives were claimed in Teynampet with 377 persons succumbing to the virus.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.08 per cent of the patients are male and 39.92 per cent are female.

Around 18.34 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 30-39 years.