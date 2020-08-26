Go green with Manive

Mumbai: Manive an eco-conscious and indigenous brand, curated specially for men, brings the best of both worlds for the men of today.

A press release said, Having derived inspiration from the five elements of nature and the rich traditions of ancient India, Manive is very conscious of conserving the glory of nature and has taken active steps to achieve it. With each step towards sustainability, Manive boasts a range of grooming products that leave minimum waste and toxins.

“At Manive, we design our products keeping the ‘modern man’ in mind. Our active efforts in being environment-friendly have become a part of a modern man’s personality. We are encouraged by the rising awareness amongst consumers and are delighted by their conscious choice of making a purchase that does good for them and the planet,” says Rajan Kalra, founder, Manive.

Manive believes in a recyclable approach, which resonates in its packaging. The packaging is made from materials that can be recycled. Every product is free of parabens, sulphates and other chemicals that are toxic to your body or the environment.

Manive has a strict “No Animal Cruelty policy and none of its products are tested on animals. It is a 100 per cent vegetarian brand and does not use animal fat or any ingredient derived from animal sources for its soaps. The brand also ensures that there’s no involvement of child labour in its supply chain”, the release added.

Manive range of offerings include earth soap bar, aqua soap bar, fire aromatherapy soap bar, wood de-tan cleansing bar, beard and moustache oil. Visit manive.in and brownliving.in.