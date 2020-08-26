Karuppar Koottam anchor’s wife files habeas corpus

Chennai: The wife of Surendra Natarajan, anchor of Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel, has filed a habeas corpus plea in Madras High Court.

Surendra was arrested under Goondas Act for making derogatory remarks against Lord Murugan and Kanda Sashti Kavasam.

Following his wife’s petition, the Madras High Court asked the city police to respond to it in four weeks’ time.

The derogatory video had gone viral and attracted many angry responses . Subsequently, the Cyber Crime branch removed all videos from the YouTube channel and arrested four persons associated with it.

Senthil Vasan, a Velacheri had surrendered before the police in Puducherry and two other members were arrested under Goondas Act.

The incident led to number protests.

Celebrities including actor Rajinikanth appreciated the police for the quick response.

The complaint against Karuppar Koottam channel was made by R C Paul Kanakaraj, advocate wing’s head of BJP State unit