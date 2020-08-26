NEET admit cards released, Sonia, Mamata call for meet

Chennai: The National Testing Agency today released the admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Over 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered to appear in the UG medical entrance exam can download the hall ticket through the website- ntaneet.nic.in. NEET will be held on 13 September.

The Supreme Court recently refused to entertain a plea seeking the postponement of the entrance exam.

Meanwhile, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have convened a meeting of opposition Chief Ministers later today to discuss the issue of holding NEET and JEE Main examination next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.