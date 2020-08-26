OYO boss enters startup ecosystem

Chennai: In a bid to support India’s growing startup ecosystem and young entrepreneurs, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal will step in as an advisor and work closely with the country’s largest incubator Venture Catalysts (VCats) to promote entrepreneurship across the country’s tier 1, 2 and 3 cities.

He said, “I started OYO at a very young age and at a time when the ecosystem was not fully developed. I was fortunate enough to get some great mentors like Dr Apoorva, BejulSomaia, and many others, who guided and supported me in my start-up journey. Today, many former OYOpreneurs have started their new ventures and are doing really well for themselves. Now that I have established myself as an entrepreneur, I think it is time to give back to society and support entrepreneurs like them.”