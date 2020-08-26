Rajini to speed up his political plans?

Chennai: With just ten months to go for Tamilnadu Assembly elections, actor Rajinikanth has reportedly speeded up his political plans.

In the coming weeks, he will be holding a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram.

In March this year, Rajinikanth met senior office-bearers of the mandram and put forth a campaign that the State needs a political change and it’s now or never. As things slowly started to take shape, came corona and everything took a backseat due to lockdown.

Sources say Rajinikanth has been maintaining a close watch on political situation in Tamilnadu and regularly speaks to his well-wishers and experts in various fields.

Buzz is that he has decided to meet district secretaries via video conferencing soon and spell out his political plans. Fans are waiting for him to announce the party name and flag.

Meanwhile, the superstar has ‘Annathaae’ on the floors. Once the State government gives permission, he would complete the project.