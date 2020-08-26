TN agri officials suspended for irregularities in PM-Kisan scheme

Chennai: Kallakurichi Agriculture Department Assistant Directors Amudha and Rajasekaran have been suspeneded in connection with the irregularities in Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The department’s Joint Director also ordered the suspension of 13

other temporary workers in connection to the issue.

Sources said hacking of passwords by private persons as the main reason for the scam. It is said that the officials were found directly

or indirectly involved in the act.

‘Private persons added ineligible persons to the scheme and government’s assistance went to them,’ sources added.

Tamilnadu Agriculture Minister Doraikannu on 13 August said that a probe would be launched to find out if there is any malpractice is

implementing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi sceme in the State.

He further said that severe action will be taken if any discrepancies was found.

He made the statement after several complaints were raised that there was malpractice in implementing the scheme in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.