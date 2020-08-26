Top cop dies of Coronavirus days before retirement

Hyderabad: A senior police officer died of coronavirus infection in Telangana today, just days before his retirement from service.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Jagtial district, K Dakshina Murthy (58), contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital in Karimnagar a week ago, police said.

He died of a heart attack at about 5.30 am, while undergoing treatment for the viral infection, they said.

The 1989 batch officer hails from Karimnagar and was due to retire by the end of this month. He is survived by wife, son and two daughters.