TVS Automobile Solutions picks Google Cloud as technology partner

Chennai: TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd., announced that it has picked Google Cloud as its technology partner to build its digital transformation strategy.

Through this deal, TVS ASL said it will advance its goal of creating a ‘Digital Ecosystem’ that will empower thousands of small entrepreneurs across automotive retailers and garages.

“TVS ASL has migrated its on-premise data center infrastructure and existing public cloud deployments onto Google Cloud to develop the ‘platform of platforms’ tailored to the needs of the automotive industry. This new innovative initiative will bring vehicle owners, retailers, garages and insurance companies from a fragmented market place into one seamless digital technology architecture to provide service, parts, roadside assistance and insurance,” a company statement said.

It quoted G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, as saying “we are excited to join hands with Google Cloud to host and scale this Digital Platform landscape. The range of solutions include Connected Vehicle (passenger cars, two wheelers and commercial vehicles), Diagnostics & Predictive Service Management on Cloud, Mobility solutions for all stakeholders to address their requirements and real time integration with all stakeholders for fulfilment.”