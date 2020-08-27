Amitabh Bachchan talks about fear at workplace regarding coronavirus

Chennai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in a latest blog post, has spoken about fear at the workplace regarding coronavirus.

Bachchan, who recently recovered from Covid-19 infection, has addressed fans’ questions regarding his return to work amid the pandemic.

He assured his ‘extended family’ that they should put their fears at rest as proper precautions are being taken during the shoot.

Amitabh has begun filming for the new season of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. ‘The notice of extreme discipline in the execution of work is astonishing. As I said last night the ‘fear’ of the possibility pushes all into one large cubicle where the uncertainty of the outcome is unknown but when ever did life not have uncertainty. Each day it spreads its wing span from the widest to the longest and envelops us all. At times we fly, at times we just drop without any wind in our sails and learn to survive,’ he said.