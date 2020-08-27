Beautify your home for better WFH ambience

Chennai: The new normal of living and working primarily at home has people rediscovering the love for their home and personal space.

The Indian consumer has always had a very emotional relationship with their home, making it not just a functional space but an expression of their personality and values.

In the current context this relation has only amplified further, with many companies opting for work from home (WFH) mode.

Taking this into account, Asian Paints has launched a ‘new, convenient and hassle-free’ service that enables people to transform their homes the way they want.

Its ‘Beautiful Homes Service’ is an end-to-end solution that provides consumers a personalised interior design service with professional execution to create their dream home their way.

In order to better understand consumers and be part of their décor conversations, Asian Paints also launched beautifulhomes.com, a content and design editorial website. It is a community of close to a million followers and subscribers.