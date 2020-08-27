Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike – 75,760 cases

New Delhi: There seems to be no stopping for Coronavirus cases in India, if one has to go by what the data says. Today, the country saw its highest-ever single-day spike – 75,760 cases and also crossed the 33-lakh mark.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the total covid-19 tally now stands at 33,10,234. The death toll climbed to 60,472 with 1,023 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

A total of 25,23,771 patients have recuperated so far and there are 7,25,991 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, the data said.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,85,76,510 samples have been tested up to 26 August with 9,24,998 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the 1,023 fresh deaths, 295 are from Maharashtra, 133 from Karnataka, 118 from Tamilnadu, 90 from Uttar Pradesh, 81 from Andhra Pradesh, 55 from West Bengal, 41 from Punjab, 19 from Jammu and Kashmir, 17 each from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat, 15 from Jharkhand, 14 from Assam, 13 each from Odisha and Kerala, 12 from Rajasthan and 11 each from Bihar and Haryana

Ten fatalities have been reported from Chhattisgarh, eight each from Goa, Puducherry and Telangana, six from Uttarakhand, four from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, two each from Tripura and Himachal Pradesh while Chandigarh, Ladakh and Manipur have registered one fatality each

Of the total 60,472 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 23,089 followed by 6,839 in Tamilnadu, 5,091 in Karnataka, 4,347 in Delhi,?3,541 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,149 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,964 in West Bengal, 2,945 in Gujarat,and 1,282? in Madhya Pradesh

So far, 1,219 people have died of COVID-19? in Punjab, 992 in Rajasthan, 788 in Telangana, 657 in Jammu and Kashmir, 634 in Haryana, 530 in Bihar, 441 in Odisha, 362 in Jharkhand, 274 in Assam, 257 in Kerala and 219 ?in Uttarakhand

Chhattisgarh has registered 231 deaths, Puducherry 180, Goa 165, Tripura 85,?Chandigarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 each, Himachal Pradesh 32,?Ladakh and Manipur 25 each, Nagaland nine, Meghalaya eight, Arunachal Pradesh five, Sikkim three and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.