Full-fledged measures to control corona in TN: CM

Chennai: Chief Minsiter Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that full-fledged measures are being taken to tackle coronavirus in Tamilnadu.

Speaking at a function in Cuddalore, he appreciated the efforts of the frontline workers who are involved in the fight against coronavirus.

“The percentage of people who have recovered from the infection is high in Tamilnadu. More number of coronavirus tests are being carried out in the State. More than 300 camps are conducted everyday. Infections are being found out using mobile testing centres,” he said.

He also said that 40 per cent work of the barrage constructed across Kollidam at a cost of Rs 495 crore is over.

“More check dams have been constructed in Cuddalore district. Measures are being taken to improve the infrastructure of roads in the district,” he said.

Palaniswami added that so far 12,514 free pattas have been given in the district. “As many as 1,554 two wheelers have been given to women at subsidised rate,” he said. Palaniswami reviewed the coronavirus situation in Cuddalore district.

He reached Cuddalore district today morning following which he held a meeting with the District Collector. He also laid the foundation stone for 22 new projects to be constructed at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

Palaniswami also inaugurated 33 projects that have been completed. Following this, in the evening he will travel to Nagapattinam and review the coronavirus situation in the district. He will hold meeting with the officials at the District Collector office.

Palaniswami will travel to Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts tomorrow and will hold coronavirus review meetings there.