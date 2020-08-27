Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today said that the country’s banking system continues to be sound and stable during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘We have not exhausted our ammunition, whether on rate cuts or other policy actions,’ Das said. He added that being overly risk-averse is self-defeating for banks.

Das said the central bank will not unwind any measures immediately and will have a very cautious exit plan.

‘We are monitoring the situation and we will have a very cautious exit plan. The RBI is taking a long-term view on resolutions and measures,’ he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to keep the world on the edge and the world is struggling to find a vaccine, Das said and added: ‘The spread continues unabated in India, but the fatality rate is much lower here. The economic impact is hard to measure.’

‘Framework for Covid-related resolutions is well thought of and has been taken after due consultations,’ he said.

The apex bank Governor further said that the central bank’s response to Covid-19 is unprecedented and that a ‘very calibrated and cautious plan (for the economy) is needed post-Covid-19’.