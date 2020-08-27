Interactive learning fun for young adults

Chennai: Ollie’s Summer Camp brings structured activities for young guests of ITC Hotels and Welcomhotel that are aimed at sparking their inherent curiosity.

According to a press release, through a kaleidoscope of varied topics and easy to follow instructions, it aims to satiate their inquisitive minds with responsible experiences that enrich their lives.

“These sessions unwrap a bundle of experiences and exciting activities for kids to practice and parents to gainfully engage in. The wide array of activities ranges from interactive yoga classes and no heat cooking to painting and home gardening tips from our in-house subject experts,” it adds.

“The virtual camp will dive into one engaging week of interactive activities for the budding minds of our world which will help them develop skills and hobbies such as painting, cooking, gardening among others.”