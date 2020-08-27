Naveen Patnaik dials to PM, urges postponement of NEET, JEE

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Patnaik on Tuesday wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ demanding postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exams. The Joint Entrance Examination Main and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate are scheduled to be conducted in September.

‘In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, it would be highly unsafe and perilous for the students to appear in these tests,’ Patnaik said.

He said there are over 50,000 aspirants from Odisha for the NEET and JEE (Main) this year.

‘However, the NTA has opened examination centres for the said tests in only seven townships of the State,’ he said.