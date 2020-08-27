TCL bets big on Tamilnadu

Chennai: TCL, a television brand and consumer electronics company, has inaugurated its third ‘Brandstore’ in Chengalpattu.

“TCL has achieved one more milestone by opening a new store and coming one step closer to its customers in the region. TCL stands strong to its commitment of providing cutting edge technology, keeping the price affordable. The overall brand store is of 800 sq. ft and has all the products starting from smart TVs to smart ACs,” said a press note.

Currently, the brand is offering cash back offers and gifts till 31 August . Mike Chen, general manager, TCL India, said, “We are glad that with this store now we can make sure to reach out to more number of customers. With this inauguration, we can assure that we will meet the demands of festive season too.”