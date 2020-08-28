6 opposition-ruled States move SC over NEET-JEE exams

New Delhi: Six Ministers of opposition ruled West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand today jointly filed a petition in the Supreme Court against holding of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET-UG) this year because of Covid-19 pandemic.

The review petition seeks reconsideration of the SC order dated 17 August whereby the Central government was permitted to conduct JEE and NEET exams.

The prayer sought review of the judgement and final order dated 17 August, 2020, passed by the apex court. Alternatively, it also prayed for any other order as the court ‘may deem fit and proper in the circumstances of the case.’

The top court had dismissed a petition by 11 students from 11 States to postpone the two crucial exams, declaring that ‘careers of students could not be put in jeopardy’.

‘Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards and all… Are students ready to waste one whole year? Education should be opened up. Covid may continue for a year more. Are you going to wait another year? Do you know what the loss to the country and peril to the students is?,’ the Supreme Court had said.