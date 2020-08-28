As Jan Dhan turns 6, PM hails scheme as game-changer

Chennai: On the sixth anniversary of the ‘Jan Dhan’ scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the initiative has been a game-changer and served as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives.

He tweeted, “Today, six years ago, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched with an ambitious aim of banking the unbanked. This initiative has been a game-changer, serving as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives, benefitting crores of people.”

Modi added: “Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the future of several families has become secure. A high proportion of beneficiaries are from rural areas and are women. I also applaud all those who have worked tirelessly to make PM-JDY a success. #6Years Of JanDhan Yojana.”

The graphics shared by him showed that more than 40 crore bank accounts have been opened so far with more than 63 per cent of the beneficiaries belonging to rural areas. Over 55 per cent of them are women.